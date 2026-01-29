NBA Releases ₹17 Lakh to Mumbai BMC from Probiotic Innovation Using Native Microbes

India’s biodiversity-to-biotech pipeline delivered a fresh milestone as the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) released ₹17 lakh to the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra, under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework. The funds were routed through the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, reinforcing a model where conservation, commerce, and community benefits move together.

The payout follows the successful commercial use of soil micro-organisms from the Bacillus genus to develop value-added probiotic products—an example of how indigenous microbial resources are powering next-generation biotechnology. Crucially, the ABS mechanism ensures that revenues generated from biological resources flow back to local custodians, supporting community development and strengthening grassroots biodiversity governance.

Microbes drive biotech growth, ABS gains momentum

The NBA flagged a strong surge in microbial innovation across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial applications. Collectively, the biotechnology sector has contributed nearly ₹10 crore to India’s accrued ABS fund, underscoring the rising economic value of micro-organisms and the maturity of India’s regulatory ecosystem.

Maharashtra remains the second-largest beneficiary of ABS disbursements nationwide, after Andhra Pradesh. Excluding Red Sanders–related releases, the State has received the highest share of ABS funds. With the latest tranche, total ABS support to Maharashtra has reached close to ₹8 crore, benefiting more than 200 Biodiversity Management Committees and seven institutions across the State.

National milestone, global commitments

At the national level, cumulative ABS disbursements have crossed ₹144.37 crore (approximately USD 16 million). This landmark reflects the effective implementation of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and advances India’s commitments under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework—particularly Targets 13 and 19. The outcomes also align with India’s National Biodiversity Targets, focusing on sustainable use, fair benefit sharing, BMC empowerment, and livelihood security.

Beyond national priorities, the ABS framework contributes directly to the Sustainable Development Goals, positioning India as a global leader in operationalising the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Nagoya Protocol.

Call to action: scale early, share equitably

The NBA invites biotechnology firms, startups, and research institutions to engage early with the ABS framework—especially in microbial innovation—while encouraging States and local bodies to proactively document biodiversity resources and strengthen BMCs. Early adopters stand to accelerate approvals, de-risk innovation, and unlock shared value for communities and industry alike.