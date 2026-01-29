Left Menu

Pak PM Sharif, Iran president discuss ‘evolving regional situation’

Reflecting the close and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintain regular high-level engagements and consultations through bilateral institutional mechanisms, to further strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations, the statement read.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and the two leaders discussed the ''evolving regional situation'', according to an official statement. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders was held amidst reports that US President Donald Trump moved his security forces to the region as he weighed options against Iran. Sharif underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement for promoting peace, security and development in the region, according to a handout from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). ''Reflecting the close and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintain regular high-level engagements and consultations through bilateral institutional mechanisms, to further strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations,'' the statement read. In a separate post on X, Sharif said the two exchanged views on the ''evolving regional situation and agreed that sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement are vital for peace, security, and development in our region''. ''We also reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Iran fraternal ties through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation,'' he said. The telephonic interaction came hours after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement on X said that the two foreign ministers had spoken on the phone, during which Dar expressed concern over the evolving regional situation. The foreign minister ''underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable way forward'', the FO said, adding that both leaders agreed to remain in close contact. Separately, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at his weekly press briefing that Dar and Araghchi spoke twice recently.

