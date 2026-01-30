Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump sues IRS, Treasury Department for $10 billion over tax return leak

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday sued the Internal Revenue Service and ⁠Treasury Department for $10 billion over the disclosure of his tax returns to the media in 2019 and 2020. In a ​complaint filed in Miami federal court, Trump, his adult ‍sons and his namesake company said the agencies failed to take "mandatory precautions" to prevent former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn from leaking ⁠their ‌tax returns ⁠to "leftist media outlets" including the New York Times and ProPublica.

In a ​complaint filed in Miami federal court, Trump, his adult ‍sons and his namesake company said the agencies failed to take "mandatory precautions" to prevent former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn from leaking ⁠their ‌tax returns ⁠to "leftist media outlets" including the New York Times and ProPublica. "Defendants have ‍caused plaintiffs reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished ​their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, ⁠and negatively affected President Trump, and the other plaintiffs' public standing," the ⁠complaint said.

The IRS is part of the Treasury Department. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for ⁠comment after business hours. Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Donald Trump ⁠Jr., Eric ‌Trump and the Trump Organization.

