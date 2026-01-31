Left Menu

Ganesh festival 2025: Latur cops take action against 10 mandals, sound amplifier owners

Police filed cases against 10 mandals and an equal number of sound amplifier owners for noise pollution during Ganpati festivities in Latur last year, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 14:00 IST
Ganesh festival 2025: Latur cops take action against 10 mandals, sound amplifier owners
  • Country:
  • India

Police filed cases against 10 mandals and an equal number of sound amplifier owners for noise pollution during Ganpati festivities in Latur last year, an official said on Saturday. The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm across the state between August 27 and September 6 last year, though the official said several incidents of noise norm violations came to the fore here due to the use of sound amplifiers, popularly known as DJ systems, despite a ban on them. ''We found 10 mandals had violated noise pollution norms. On January 27, Latur police filed cases in the court here against the presidents of 10 Ganesh mandals and 10 'DJ/Dolby' owners under Sections 15 and 19 of Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000,'' the official said. The offence carries a punishment of up to five years of imprisonment, or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026