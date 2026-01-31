Left Menu

Retired IAF personnel shot at in lucknow

A 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force personnel was shot at in a shopping complex in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday at Shopping Square-2 in Ansal Sushant Golf City, following which the police control room received information through Dial-112, DCP South Nipun Agarwal said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:20 IST
A 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force personnel was shot at in a shopping complex in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow, police said on Saturday. At least two people were involved in the attack, they said. ''The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday at Shopping Square-2 in Ansal Sushant Golf City, following which the police control room received information through Dial-112,'' DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal said. Avadhesh Kumar Pathak, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district, is currently residing in Lucknow, and runs a shop named 'Rasoi By Maa' at Shopping Square-1, the police said. Pathak was keeping some items from his shop in his car when two unknown individuals fired at him, with a bullet hitting him above his right eye, they said. He was immediately rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, and doctors said his condition is stable and he is out of danger, they added. An FIR has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station against two unidentified individuals based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the DCP said. CCTV footage from the site and nearby areas is being examined. The DCP has constituted eight special police teams to crack the case.

