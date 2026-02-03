Haryana Police's Bold Strategy: Steering Youths Away from Crime

The Haryana Police has reported an innovative success in their efforts to combat organized crime by focusing on prevention rather than punishment. In a groundbreaking initiative, 121 youths identified as at-risk were guided away from criminal activities through effective counselling.

This proactive measure, spearheaded by Haryana's Special Task Force (STF), highlights a comprehensive strategy to combat the influences of major criminal gangs. According to DGP Ajay Singhal, timely intervention was crucial in offering these youths an alternative path to a life of crime.

Emphasizing the role of family and society, the police, with the aid of cyber and district-level units, employ technology-based surveillance to monitor potential gang influences. The extensive counselling process aims to deter youths from being lured by the false glamour of gangster culture, demonstrating the initiative's success and necessity for similar preventive models.

