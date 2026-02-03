Epstein Documents Unveil Scandalous Ties of UK Politician Peter Mandelson

British police are considering whether to launch a criminal investigation against former Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson for allegedly leaking sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier.

The UK government is exploring means to expel Mandelson from Parliament, stripping him of his title, Lord Mandelson. Released documents unveil shocking affiliations between the once influential political figure and Epstein, which may have violated legal boundaries.

Mandelson's previously undisclosed connections, including financial transactions and potential misuse of confidential material, have attracted scrutiny. These revelations could end his House of Lords membership, amid further investigations spearheaded by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)