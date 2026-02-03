Left Menu

Epstein Documents Unveil Scandalous Ties of UK Politician Peter Mandelson

British police are deciding whether to investigate former politician Peter Mandelson for allegedly leaking government secrets to Jeffrey Epstein. Records reveal substantial financial transactions and continued connections despite Epstein's tainted past. This controversy could lead to Mandelson's removal from the House of Lords.

Updated: 03-02-2026 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police are considering whether to launch a criminal investigation against former Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson for allegedly leaking sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier.

The UK government is exploring means to expel Mandelson from Parliament, stripping him of his title, Lord Mandelson. Released documents unveil shocking affiliations between the once influential political figure and Epstein, which may have violated legal boundaries.

Mandelson's previously undisclosed connections, including financial transactions and potential misuse of confidential material, have attracted scrutiny. These revelations could end his House of Lords membership, amid further investigations spearheaded by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

