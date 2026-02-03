Indore Police Crack Down on Vehicle Rental Scam

In a significant breakthrough, police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have dismantled a widespread vehicle rental scam and seized 38 cars valued at over Rs 5 crore. This operation followed multiple complaints from car owners against a man named Sanjay Karira, also known as Kalra.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi, Karira cunningly acquired vehicles through 11-month contracts, luring owners with promises of substantial rental income. He then mortgaged these vehicles elsewhere, deceiving the original owners.

The investigation revealed that Karira removed GPS devices to prevent tracking. He further intimidated vehicle owners with threats of implicating them in fabricated legal cases, claiming their cars were involved in illegal activities. Authorities are continuing their investigation and questioning the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)