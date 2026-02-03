Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav to Surrender in Cheque Bounce Cases

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive for Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender to jail authorities by February 4th concerning his conviction in cheque bounce cases. The court observed that Yadav's conduct warranted disapproval as he consistently violated prior agreements to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized that Yadav's non-compliance, despite repeated assurances to the court, left no room for further leniency. The actor owes Rs 1.35 crore across seven cases. Existing deposits with the Registrar General will be disbursed to the complainant, while Rs 9 crore remains unpaid.

Yadav's repeated failures to meet court orders and settlement agreements were acknowledged by his counsel, who admitted to the leniency granted on numerous occasions. The court rejected further indulgence, instructing Yadav to surrender by the specified date, as his professional engagements cannot justify ongoing non-compliance.

