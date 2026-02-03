Delhi High Court Orders Rajpal Yadav to Jail Over Cheque Bounce Cases
The Delhi High Court instructed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender by February 4 due to a conviction in cheque bounce cases. Despite previous leniency, Yadav failed to repay Rs 9 crore as promised. The court emphasized his need to comply with legal obligations, highlighting his financial liabilities.
The Delhi High Court has firmly directed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender to jail authorities by February 4, following his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma criticized Yadav for consistently breaching his promises to the court to repay Rs 9 crore owed to M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.
The court observed that Yadav had repeatedly failed to comply with prior orders, despite assurances and opportunities provided. Two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were placed with the Registrar General, but a significant payment remained pending. This led the court to revoke earlier indulgences granted to Yadav.
Representatives for the actor acknowledged the court's former leniency but admitted Yadav's failure to meet court orders or settlement terms. The court's order followed Yadav's appeal against a 2019 sessions court decision, confirming his conviction in 2018 by a magisterial court, which sentenced him to six months in prison.
