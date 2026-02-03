Left Menu

Rajasthan Enhances Ex-Gratia Aid in Human-Wildlife Encounters

The Rajasthan government has announced plans to double the ex-gratia assistance for families affected by human-wildlife conflicts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The proposed amendment, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, underlines the state's sensitivity towards such incidents. Additionally, voluntary relocation guidelines for villages in critical tiger habitats have been discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Rajasthan government has declared its intention to double the ex-gratia payment for families who have suffered losses due to human-wildlife conflicts, increasing the assistance from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Announced by State Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma in the Assembly, the increase reflects Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's commitment to addressing the grave consequences such incidents have on affected families. The amendment of existing rules is currently in progress.

Additionally, discussions in the Assembly also covered the status of voluntary village relocations within the Critical Tiger Habitat of the Dholpur-Karauli region, ensuring villagers are not displaced without consent and compensation procedures align with established guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

