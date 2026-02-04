Lifeline Resumes: Humanitarian Flights to Sanaa Restored

Vital humanitarian flights are set to resume to Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, following a month-long suspension. The Iran-aligned group, which had blocked these flights, has now permitted aid access, a move that is expected to bring relief to millions amidst Yemen's escalating humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations revealed on Wednesday that the flights, crucial for delivering aid and allowing NGO personnel access, will restart in February. With 21 million people in Yemen requiring assistance, the resumption is a significant development, particularly for those in Houthi-held territories.

Yemen's prolonged conflict, now in its eleventh year, has displaced millions and severely impacted children, with nearly half a million suffering from severe malnutrition. U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis highlighted the critical nature of these flights, emphasizing their exclusive role in accessing Houthi-controlled regions due to ongoing restrictions and allegations against U.N. operations in the area.

