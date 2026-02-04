Trilateral Peace Push: Kyiv Urges Clarity from Moscow

The latest trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington are set to focus on military matters, according to a statement made by Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on Wednesday in Kyiv.

Tykhyi emphasized Ukraine's desire for feedback from the Russian delegation regarding issues discussed in previous meetings. Kyiv seeks to understand the actual commitments from both Moscow and Washington.

These talks could provide crucial insights into the positions of all parties involved, potentially paving the way for more transparent diplomatic relations.