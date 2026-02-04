Left Menu

Trilateral Peace Push: Kyiv Urges Clarity from Moscow

Recent trilateral peace talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington will center on military discussions. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized Kyiv's desire for feedback from Russia and clarity on the commitments of Moscow and Washington from previous discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:49 IST
Trilateral Peace Push: Kyiv Urges Clarity from Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The latest trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington are set to focus on military matters, according to a statement made by Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on Wednesday in Kyiv.

Tykhyi emphasized Ukraine's desire for feedback from the Russian delegation regarding issues discussed in previous meetings. Kyiv seeks to understand the actual commitments from both Moscow and Washington.

These talks could provide crucial insights into the positions of all parties involved, potentially paving the way for more transparent diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

 India
2
Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

 India
3
Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

 Global
4
BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026