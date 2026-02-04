Chaba Bridge Project Brings Safer Access and Jobs to Engcobo Community

Residents of the Chaba Administrative Area (Ward 1) in Engcobo are a step closer to safer travel, improved access to essential services and new employment opportunities following the official introduction of a contractor for the long-awaited Chaba Bridge and access road project.

For years, the community has faced poor and often dangerous travel conditions, particularly during heavy rainfall when routes become impassable, limiting access to schools, healthcare facilities and government services.

Contractor Introduced as Construction Set to Begin

The milestone was marked by Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa, who formally introduced the appointed contractor to the community, signalling the transition from planning to implementation.

The project, valued at R24 million, involves the construction of a new bridge and a 4.9-kilometre access road, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity and road safety for residents and road users.

Improved Connectivity to Unlock Economic Opportunities

Once completed, the new infrastructure is expected to ease daily travel challenges, improve access to public services and stimulate local economic activity by opening the area to smoother movement of people and goods.

The improved road network will also enhance access for emergency services and public transport, addressing a long-standing development gap in the rural area.

Local Jobs and Community Participation Prioritised

Mayor Zangqa said construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and will create employment opportunities for around 20 local residents, ensuring immediate economic benefits for the community.

He emphasised that the project is designed to promote community involvement, with local labour playing a role throughout the construction phase.

Project Driven by Community Input

Zangqa said the Chaba Bridge and access road project was a direct response to concerns raised by residents during the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) roadshows, underscoring the role of public participation in shaping development priorities.

“The municipality will continue to engage with residents to address other matters that require attention,” he said.

Infrastructure Investment to Improve Quality of Life

The mayor added that the project represents a major step towards improving living conditions in Ward 1 and surrounding communities, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to rural infrastructure development and inclusive growth.

The Chaba Bridge and access road are expected to stand as a catalyst for broader socio-economic development across the area once completed.