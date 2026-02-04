Left Menu

Heritage vs. High-Rise: The Trial that Divides Serbia

A Serbian minister and others face charges for allegedly altering cultural heritage protections to enable a real estate project financed by Jared Kushner's firm, sparking controversy over cultural preservation and ties with the US. The trial coincides with broader political unrest in Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:26 IST
Heritage vs. High-Rise: The Trial that Divides Serbia
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A Serbian government minister, Nikola Selakovic, along with three others, appeared in court under charges of abuse of office and document forgery. The allegations are linked to facilitating a real estate project backed by Jared Kushner's company, which planned to revamp a cultural heritage site in Belgrade into a commercial hub.

Kushner, son-in-law to former US President Donald Trump, has since withdrawn from the investment, but the case brings attention to Serbia's international relations and domestic criticism. Concerns center on preserving a bombed military complex by architect Nikola Dobrovic, opposed by heritage advocates and Serbs still resentful of the 1999 US-led NATO bombings over Kosovo.

The trial unfolds amidst a backdrop of political turmoil, with the Serbian government facing protests and pressure from the EU to retract judiciary changes perceived as undermining legal independence. President Aleksandar Vucic's authoritarian measures have sparked nationwide demonstrations, notably after a fatal train station collapse attributed to corruption and poor renovation oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agartala's Eviction Drive Sparks Outcry: Licensed Vendors Affected

Agartala's Eviction Drive Sparks Outcry: Licensed Vendors Affected

 India
2
IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Amid Flight Cancellations

IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Amid Flight Cancellations

 Global
3
NHPC Announces Dividend Amid Falling Profits and Strategic Withdrawals

NHPC Announces Dividend Amid Falling Profits and Strategic Withdrawals

 India
4
India's Strategic Shift: Pivot from Russian Oil Under U.S. Pressure

India's Strategic Shift: Pivot from Russian Oil Under U.S. Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026