Heritage vs. High-Rise: The Trial that Divides Serbia

A Serbian government minister, Nikola Selakovic, along with three others, appeared in court under charges of abuse of office and document forgery. The allegations are linked to facilitating a real estate project backed by Jared Kushner's company, which planned to revamp a cultural heritage site in Belgrade into a commercial hub.

Kushner, son-in-law to former US President Donald Trump, has since withdrawn from the investment, but the case brings attention to Serbia's international relations and domestic criticism. Concerns center on preserving a bombed military complex by architect Nikola Dobrovic, opposed by heritage advocates and Serbs still resentful of the 1999 US-led NATO bombings over Kosovo.

The trial unfolds amidst a backdrop of political turmoil, with the Serbian government facing protests and pressure from the EU to retract judiciary changes perceived as undermining legal independence. President Aleksandar Vucic's authoritarian measures have sparked nationwide demonstrations, notably after a fatal train station collapse attributed to corruption and poor renovation oversight.

