Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court has requested reports from all high courts on pending bail pleas, expressing disappointment over delays in hearings related to personal liberty. The court stressed the importance of prioritizing bail applications and urged quicker disposal to prevent undue incarceration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:30 IST
Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on Bail Pleas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, demanded detailed reports from all high courts concerning pending bail matters. It expressed disappointment over the slow pace at which applications pertaining to personal liberty are handled.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has instructed registrar generals of high courts to furnish details of all bail pleas, regular and anticipatory, filed after January this year. They are also to provide the dates of filing, upcoming hearing dates, and any decisions made.

The court criticized the delay in the processing of bail requests and highlighted issues in the Patna High Court, where delayed listings compelled petitioners to approach the Supreme Court. The bench called for state agencies to assist in the prompt resolution of these matters, emphasizing the judiciary's duty to maintain individual freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

 Russian Federation
2
Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

 Global
3
Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

 India
4
Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026