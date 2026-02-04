Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, demanded detailed reports from all high courts concerning pending bail matters. It expressed disappointment over the slow pace at which applications pertaining to personal liberty are handled.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has instructed registrar generals of high courts to furnish details of all bail pleas, regular and anticipatory, filed after January this year. They are also to provide the dates of filing, upcoming hearing dates, and any decisions made.

The court criticized the delay in the processing of bail requests and highlighted issues in the Patna High Court, where delayed listings compelled petitioners to approach the Supreme Court. The bench called for state agencies to assist in the prompt resolution of these matters, emphasizing the judiciary's duty to maintain individual freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)