Repeat Offender Fined for Feeding Pigeons in Singapore

Sanmugamnathan Shamla, a 71-year-old from Toa Payoh, Singapore, was fined SGD 3,200 under the Singapore Wildlife Act for repeatedly feeding pigeons. Despite a previous conviction and promise to desist, she was caught nine times feeding pigeons, prompting the court to impose a significant financial penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore, a 71-year-old woman of Indian origin, Sanmugamnathan Shamla, has been fined SGD 3,200 for repeatedly feeding pigeons in defiance of the Singapore Wildlife Act.

The court heard that Shamla, a resident of Toa Payoh, was guilty of four charges, with another five considered. Despite previous assurances to desist, she continued to feed pigeons on nine occasions between July 2025 and January 2026.

Shamla expressed her financial difficulties during sentencing and offered to offset the fine through community service. However, the court emphasized the necessity of a significant financial deterrent, as she could have faced up to SGD 10,000 per charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

