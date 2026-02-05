Left Menu

Gurugram Horror: Minors Held Hostage and Brutalized

In Gurugram, four minors were allegedly taken hostage and abused by men in a paying guest facility. Two women, mothers of the children, eventually secured their release. Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for others. The assailants falsely accused the children of plotting theft.

In a disturbing incident in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 area, four minor children were reportedly taken hostage and subjected to brutal treatment by a group of men at a paying guest facility.

The police report that the event unfolded after the accused suspected the children of planning theft at a nearby under-construction site. In a harrowing turn of events, the children were allegedly stripped, burned with hot spoons, and had petrol poured on their private parts.

Alerted by the disappearance of their children, two mothers desperately sought their whereabouts. Their relentless pursuit led them to the PG facility, where they found their children held by five to six individuals. After persistent pleading, the perpetrators released the minors. Consequently, two accused have been arrested as the police continue their search for others involved.

