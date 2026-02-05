In a turbulent turn of events, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting criticism for his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S., following disclosures of Mandelson's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The revelation has spurred a political firestorm, forcing the government's hand to release documents related to the appointment process.

Diverse opposition factions continue to question Starmer's judgment, especially as claims emerge about Mandelson's alleged leaks of government documents to Epstein. Recent emails suggest Mandelson shared sensitive financial information during critical economic periods.

In parliament, Starmer faced fierce criticism while emphasizing swift action taken against Mandelson once the allegations surfaced. The controversy has strained intra-party relations and has demanded an urgent review of vetting processes for high-profile diplomatic roles.

