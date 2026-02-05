Left Menu

Mumbai Court Clears DHFL of Money Laundering Charges Amidst Insolvency Shield

Mumbai's special court has acquitted Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) in a Rs 5,050 crore money laundering case. Under new management, DHFL benefits from statutory immunity through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). However, individuals involved, including Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor, remain liable for prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's special court has discharged Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) of involvement in a Rs 5,050 crore money laundering case, granting the company statutory immunity under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) due to its new management. The court, however, clarified that this immunity does not protect individuals previously involved in the case.

Special PMLA Court Judge RB Rote emphasized that, following a successful resolution process under IBC, DHFL, as a corporate debtor, is not liable for past offenses. The court cited significant precedents from the Supreme Court, ensuring a clean slate for the company's new management while holding previous directors accountable for their actions.

The Enforcement Directorate highlighted that Yes Bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor and former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are still suspects, facing charges related to kickbacks and undue financial benefits, despite DHFL's successful insolvency resolution and subsequent merger with Piramal Group in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

