Mumbai Court Clears DHFL of Money Laundering Charges Amidst Insolvency Shield
Mumbai's special court has acquitted Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) in a Rs 5,050 crore money laundering case. Under new management, DHFL benefits from statutory immunity through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). However, individuals involved, including Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor, remain liable for prosecution.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's special court has discharged Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) of involvement in a Rs 5,050 crore money laundering case, granting the company statutory immunity under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) due to its new management. The court, however, clarified that this immunity does not protect individuals previously involved in the case.
Special PMLA Court Judge RB Rote emphasized that, following a successful resolution process under IBC, DHFL, as a corporate debtor, is not liable for past offenses. The court cited significant precedents from the Supreme Court, ensuring a clean slate for the company's new management while holding previous directors accountable for their actions.
The Enforcement Directorate highlighted that Yes Bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor and former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are still suspects, facing charges related to kickbacks and undue financial benefits, despite DHFL's successful insolvency resolution and subsequent merger with Piramal Group in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supertech: SC restrains tribunals, high courts from passing order that may lead to stalling of construction work by NBCC.
Arrest Made in Mumbai's High-Profile Firing Incident
Naseeruddin Shah Voices Disappointment Over Mumbai University Cancelation
Tragic Dawn Collision: Motorcyclist Killed on Mumbai-Nashik Road
Oberoi Realty's Record Bid for Prime Mumbai Land