Chairman of Al Falah University Arrested Amidst Allegations of Forgery

Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. This follows FIRs on complaints from the UGC linked to irregularities after the Delhi Blast. The Enforcement Directorate is involved, and Siddiqui is currently in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University. His arrest follows allegations linked to the University Grants Commission's complaints after the Delhi Blast.

The Enforcement Directorate has been pursuing proceedings in this matter, which revolves around suspected irregularities and possible forgery at the private university. The controversies gained attention after a blast near the historic Red Fort.

Siddiqui was presented in a local court and granted four days of police custody for further inquiry. The investigation is ongoing, with more details anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

