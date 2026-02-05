Australia Day Rally: Bombing Attempt Alarms Perth

A homemade bomb thrown at a rally protesting Australia's national day in Perth was treated as a terrorism incident, according to Australian authorities on Thursday. The alleged attacker, a 31-year-old man, aimed to target Aboriginal people, driven by white supremacist views.

No one was injured as the bomb did not explode, but the incident has raised concerns over racial tensions and the ongoing debate surrounding Australia Day, which some view as 'Invasion Day.'

Though Australia Day is traditionally marked by celebrations, increasing criticism from the Indigenous community has led to protest rallies. Authorities are taking the matter seriously, with potential life imprisonment charges looming if the attack was motivated by racial hatred.

