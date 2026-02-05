Brad Karp Resigns Amid Controversy: Scott Barshay Takes Helm at Paul Weiss

Brad Karp, the influential chairman of Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss, has stepped down from his leadership role amid controversy. The firm announced on Wednesday that partner Scott Barshay will replace him.

Karp's resignation comes after emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice unveiled his personal and business interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to scrutiny and criticism.

During his tenure, Karp significantly boosted Paul Weiss' revenue and was known for advocating social justice while supporting the Democratic Party. However, his dealings with Epstein and an agreement with Trump's administration sparked backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)