Kerala Assembly Urges Withdrawal of VB-G RAM G Scheme

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution requesting the central government to revoke the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme and reinstate the MGNREGA. This move comes during protests from the Opposition Congress-led UDF over the Sabarimala gold loss issue, highlighting financial concerns for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly took a stand on Thursday by passing a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the newly implemented VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.

This action seeks to push the Centre to reinstate the older MGNREGA program, well-regarded for being fully funded by the central government.

Amidst heated protests related to the Sabarimala gold loss, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh highlighted the financial strain VB-G RAM G imposes, requiring the state to cover 40% of the costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

