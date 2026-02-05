Kerala Assembly Urges Withdrawal of VB-G RAM G Scheme
The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution requesting the central government to revoke the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme and reinstate the MGNREGA. This move comes during protests from the Opposition Congress-led UDF over the Sabarimala gold loss issue, highlighting financial concerns for the state.
The Kerala Assembly took a stand on Thursday by passing a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the newly implemented VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.
This action seeks to push the Centre to reinstate the older MGNREGA program, well-regarded for being fully funded by the central government.
Amidst heated protests related to the Sabarimala gold loss, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh highlighted the financial strain VB-G RAM G imposes, requiring the state to cover 40% of the costs.
