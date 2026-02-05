Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Approves Long-term Land Lease for Calamity-hit Families

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced the allocation of five marlas of state land on a 40-year lease to families left landless by natural disasters in 2025. The decision, impacting over 6,400 families, aims to provide relief and rehabilitation to those affected by floods and landslides.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday a significant move to aid landless families affected by natural calamities. The government has approved the allotment of five marlas of land on a 40-year lease basis to provide secure housing for these families.

Over 6,400 families in the Udhampur district, devastated by flash floods and landslides, have received financial aid as part of this initiative. Abdullah revealed this decision in response to a BJP member's query, emphasizing the state's commitment to support those rendered homeless by disasters such as floods and cloudbursts.

The scheme mandates a minimal annual ground rent, ensuring affordability. Financial assistance totaling Rs 23.49 crore has been disbursed among affected families, prioritized based on state-led damage assessments and adhered to State Disaster Response Fund norms.

