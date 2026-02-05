Mysterious Deaths Unfold at Andhoor Lodge: The Unraveling of Seema and Vijayan's Tragic End

In a chilling sequence of events, a woman named K V Seema, 50, was discovered dead under suspicious conditions at a lodge near Parassinikadavu, police reported on Thursday.

Seema, a resident of Ayyoth, checked into the Andhoor lodge Wednesday afternoon with her neighbor, K P Vijayan. Disturbingly, Vijayan left that evening and never returned, prompting lodge staff to contact the authorities.

Upon forced entry into the room, police found Seema lifeless with injury marks on her neck, arousing suspicion. Vijayan, suspected to have financial troubles, was found hanging near a riverside Thursday morning. An in-depth investigation is underway to unravel this tragic mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)