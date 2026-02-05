Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths Unfold at Andhoor Lodge: The Unraveling of Seema and Vijayan's Tragic End

In a tragic event at a lodge near Parassinikadavu, a woman named K V Seema was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her companion, K P Vijayan, was later found hanging, deepening the mystery. Authorities are meticulously investigating the circumstances amid financial struggles in this deeply disturbing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling sequence of events, a woman named K V Seema, 50, was discovered dead under suspicious conditions at a lodge near Parassinikadavu, police reported on Thursday.

Seema, a resident of Ayyoth, checked into the Andhoor lodge Wednesday afternoon with her neighbor, K P Vijayan. Disturbingly, Vijayan left that evening and never returned, prompting lodge staff to contact the authorities.

Upon forced entry into the room, police found Seema lifeless with injury marks on her neck, arousing suspicion. Vijayan, suspected to have financial troubles, was found hanging near a riverside Thursday morning. An in-depth investigation is underway to unravel this tragic mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

