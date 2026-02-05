Justice Served: Conviction in Tribal Woman's Assault Case
In a landmark decision, a court in Belagavi, Karnataka has sentenced twelve individuals to five years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting and disrobing a 42-year-old tribal woman. The attack, linked to her son's elopement, saw swift legal action, culminating in convictions based on a thorough CID investigation.
A district court in Belagavi, Karnataka, has delivered a significant verdict, convicting twelve individuals, six of whom are women, in the heinous assault and disrobing of a 42-year-old tribal woman. The attackers have been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.
The incident, which took place in December 2023, stemmed from a familial dispute over the woman's son eloping with a girl whose engagement had been fixed. This led to a violent altercation in Hosavantamuti village, exposing deep-rooted tensions within the community.
The case was initially registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981. After an intensive investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department, the charge sheet was filed, bringing justice to the victim and her family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
