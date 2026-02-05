Kerala Joins Southern States' Chorus Against New Employment Legislation

In a significant political move, the Kerala Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act. The move aligns Kerala with three other southern states governed by non-BJP parties in support of the reinstatement of the MGNREGA.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh spearheaded the initiative, which gained traction amidst protests from Congress-led UDF over a separate issue. With similar resolutions already passed in Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, as well as DMK-governed Tamil Nadu, a collective southern opposition to the central law is emerging.

Critics, including Mr. Rajesh, argue the new scheme burdens states financially, requiring them to shoulder 40% of the expenditure, unlike the fully centrally-sponsored MGNREGA. The categorization of grama panchayats under the new act raises concerns about the exclusion of developed areas from benefits, a situation described as 'anti-people' and rights-stripping by opponents.

