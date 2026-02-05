Left Menu

Government Backs Māori Horticulture Projects in Northland and Waikato

“These RIF investments will strengthen local horticulture supply chains and accelerate a change in land use that delivers enduring regional benefits,” Mr Jones said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:45 IST
Government Backs Māori Horticulture Projects in Northland and Waikato
Mr Potaka said the RIF’s $4.2 million contribution has unlocked significant co-investment from major players in the local horticulture sector. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Government investment in two Māori-led horticulture developments will unlock the economic potential of underutilised land in Northland and Waikato, strengthening regional supply chains and creating long-term, generational opportunities, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced.

The projects are supported through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) and are designed to bring collectively owned Māori land into productive use, supporting a strategic shift toward high-value horticulture.

“These RIF investments will strengthen local horticulture supply chains and accelerate a change in land use that delivers enduring regional benefits,” Mr Jones said.

Two Projects, Two Regions, Shared Economic Impact

The Government funding supports two major initiatives:

Mid-North Kiwifruit Project – Te Tai Tokerau (Northland)

  • Delivered by Oromahoe and Rangihamama Omapere trusts

  • $4 million loan and $200,000 grant from the RIF

  • Total project value: $20.7 million

The project will fund orchard preparation and essential infrastructure, including:

  • Irrigation and drainage systems

  • Access tracks

  • Orchard structures and shelter belts

Mr Potaka said the RIF’s $4.2 million contribution has unlocked significant co-investment from major players in the local horticulture sector.

“This opportunity transforms underutilised whenua Māori into high-value kiwifruit production and delivers long-term economic benefits for whānau in Te Tai Tokerau,” he said.

Ngāti Hauā Horticulture – Waikato

  • Delivered by Ngāti Hauā

  • $2.05 million repayable grant from the RIF

  • Total project cost: $5.1 million

The development will bring nine whānau-owned land blocks, totalling more than 90 hectares, into commercial production, growing asparagus, strawberries and blueberries.

Funding will be used to:

  • Build core horticulture infrastructure

  • Expand packhouse capacity

  • Support initial crop plantings

The project is co-funded by investors and joint venture partner Peria LP, under the Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust.

“This project is helping build a sustainable horticulture industry that will support whānau for generations in Waikato,” Mr Jones said.

Strengthening Regional Economies and Māori Enterprise

Both initiatives are expected to create jobs, lift land productivity, and strengthen regional horticulture supply chains, while supporting Māori economic development and land aspirations.

“These initiatives show what is possible when iwi leadership and government support align behind a shared vision,” Mr Potaka said.“They are delivering productive whenua Māori, stronger regional economies and generational opportunities for Māori communities.”

The Government said the projects align with broader regional development goals, including economic diversification, food production resilience and long-term iwi-led growth.

 

TRENDING

1
Kabaddi Champions League 2026: Raiders and Defenders Shine in League Stage

Kabaddi Champions League 2026: Raiders and Defenders Shine in League Stage

 India
2
India Monitors Protests in Iran; Ensures Safety of Nationals

India Monitors Protests in Iran; Ensures Safety of Nationals

 India
3
Global Markets in Flux Amid Tech Turmoil and Silver Slump

Global Markets in Flux Amid Tech Turmoil and Silver Slump

 Global
4
Sustainable AI Adoption Crucial for India's MSMEs, Says Expert

Sustainable AI Adoption Crucial for India's MSMEs, Says Expert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026