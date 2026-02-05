Government Backs Māori Horticulture Projects in Northland and Waikato

Government investment in two Māori-led horticulture developments will unlock the economic potential of underutilised land in Northland and Waikato, strengthening regional supply chains and creating long-term, generational opportunities, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced.

The projects are supported through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) and are designed to bring collectively owned Māori land into productive use, supporting a strategic shift toward high-value horticulture.

“These RIF investments will strengthen local horticulture supply chains and accelerate a change in land use that delivers enduring regional benefits,” Mr Jones said.

Two Projects, Two Regions, Shared Economic Impact

The Government funding supports two major initiatives:

Mid-North Kiwifruit Project – Te Tai Tokerau (Northland)

Delivered by Oromahoe and Rangihamama Omapere trusts

$4 million loan and $200,000 grant from the RIF

Total project value: $20.7 million

The project will fund orchard preparation and essential infrastructure, including:

Irrigation and drainage systems

Access tracks

Orchard structures and shelter belts

Mr Potaka said the RIF’s $4.2 million contribution has unlocked significant co-investment from major players in the local horticulture sector.

“This opportunity transforms underutilised whenua Māori into high-value kiwifruit production and delivers long-term economic benefits for whānau in Te Tai Tokerau,” he said.

Ngāti Hauā Horticulture – Waikato

Delivered by Ngāti Hauā

$2.05 million repayable grant from the RIF

Total project cost: $5.1 million

The development will bring nine whānau-owned land blocks, totalling more than 90 hectares, into commercial production, growing asparagus, strawberries and blueberries.

Funding will be used to:

Build core horticulture infrastructure

Expand packhouse capacity

Support initial crop plantings

The project is co-funded by investors and joint venture partner Peria LP, under the Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust.

“This project is helping build a sustainable horticulture industry that will support whānau for generations in Waikato,” Mr Jones said.

Strengthening Regional Economies and Māori Enterprise

Both initiatives are expected to create jobs, lift land productivity, and strengthen regional horticulture supply chains, while supporting Māori economic development and land aspirations.

“These initiatives show what is possible when iwi leadership and government support align behind a shared vision,” Mr Potaka said.“They are delivering productive whenua Māori, stronger regional economies and generational opportunities for Māori communities.”

The Government said the projects align with broader regional development goals, including economic diversification, food production resilience and long-term iwi-led growth.