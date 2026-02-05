ED Uncovers Major Investment Fraud in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of searches in Kerala targeting the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate Group, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. This action is part of a broader investigation into an alleged investment fraud linked to money laundering activities.

The case was initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on multiple FIRs filed by the state police. These accusations entail fraudulent activities where depositors were deceived into investing significant sums with the promise of high returns, which remained unfulfilled.

According to ED officials, preliminary investigations indicated a pattern of financial malfeasance. Analysis of bank account activities for the group revealed transactions involving the diversion of funds to various related entities and considerable cash withdrawals. Additionally, there are suspicions that these funds were invested in immovable properties within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)