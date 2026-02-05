Left Menu

Positive Momentum in Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Kirill Dmitriev, envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced advancements in Ukraine peace talks, countering interference from European entities. Dmitriev emphasized ongoing efforts to restore U.S.-Russian relations, particularly through a joint economic working group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, announced on Thursday that substantial progress has been made in negotiations for a peace deal with Ukraine.

Dmitriev criticized European and British interference in the process, yet remained optimistic about the ongoing talks, citing clear advancements despite attempts to derail the negotiations.

Additionally, Dmitriev highlighted active efforts to rebuild diplomatic relations with the United States, focusing on a bilateral working group aimed at economic collaboration.

