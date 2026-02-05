Steady Yields Amid ECB's Interest Rate Decision

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Thursday as global markets remained fragile, while investors anticipated the European Central Bank's decision to maintain current interest rates.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yields showed little movement at 2.8692%, with markets anticipating a nearly 100% likelihood of unchanged rates at this ECB meeting. Traders foresee no rate changes through 2026, aligning with a steady inflation near the central bank's 2% target and solid growth.

Still, concerns linger over euro strength potentially leading to deflationary pressures, prompting close attention to the ECB's statement and President Christine Lagarde's comments for any tone shifts in the inflation outlook. Broader markets showed instability, affected by AI investment worries, cryptocurrency declines, and volatile silver prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)