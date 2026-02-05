Left Menu

China's Military Shake-Up: Lawmakers Ousted Amid Corruption Probe

Three Chinese lawmakers linked to the defense sector have been dismissed amid a corruption investigation involving General Zhang Youxia. The news comes as President Xi Jinping pushes for military modernization, with the removal of officials from aviation, aerospace, and nuclear industries suggesting a significant impact on defense reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:06 IST
In a surprising development, three Chinese lawmakers with connections to the defense sector have been ousted from their positions. State media released the information following an investigation into China's top general, Zhang Youxia, a near second in charge in China's military hierarchy.

The official announcement by Xinhua news agency did not disclose reasons for the dismissals nor specified whether the lawmakers themselves are under investigation. These moves are part of President Xi Jinping's extensive anti-corruption campaign, which recently targeted General Zhang for possible severe discipline and legal violations.

The investigation of Zhang, a key ally of Xi, resulted in a critical loss for the U.S., which loses a valuable intermediary within China's military structure. This shake-up occurs in anticipation of China's annual National People's Congress meeting, during which further plans for military modernization are expected. Despite these efforts, corruption remains a significant hurdle in achieving China's defense goals by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

