Odisha's Linguistic Transformation: Aligning Place Names with Odia Pronunciation

The Odisha government is taking steps to ensure that the spellings of 24 places reflect their pronunciation in the Odia language. This proposal, announced by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, invites public participation through objections or suggestions.

Stakeholders and interested parties have been given 15 days from the publication of the notice to respond. After this period, if no objections are raised, the government may proceed with the changes.

This initiative follows previous efforts, such as the renaming of the state from 'Orissa' to 'Odisha' in 2011. Notable among the current proposed changes is Khurda, which might be renamed 'Khoradha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)