Historic Agreement: Nagaland's New Dawn for Eastern Development

On Thursday, the Indian government made a significant move by signing a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority. This long-standing demand addresses calls for administrative autonomy in eastern Nagaland.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to fulfill the developmental needs of the region. The ENPO, representing eight tribes across six districts, has sought greater representation since 2010, agreeing to a degree of autonomy under the new authority.

Shah assured that the central government would provide necessary support for the region's development, addressing issues that have plagued the area. This agreement marks a collective effort to bring equitable progress across Nagaland, fulfilling commitments to regional aspirations and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)