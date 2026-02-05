Chinese Nationals Investigated for Alleged Satellite Espionage in France

In a new twist to escalating espionage concerns in Europe, two Chinese nationals are now under formal investigation in France. The Paris public prosecutor's office revealed on Thursday that the suspects allegedly tried to intercept satellite communications from an Airbnb in Gironde, triggering a police alert following an internet outage in the locale.

After locals reported the installation of a suspicious two-metre satellite dish, police arrested and presented the suspects before an investigating judge. Two have been put in pre-trial detention, while two others are under judicial supervision. Seized from the property were a computer system and satellite dishes believed to capture sensitive data.

This case joins a series of incidents escalating tensions between Beijing and Western countries over spying allegations. While Chinese authorities deny espionage accusations, they reciprocally claim Western nations engage in hacking activities. France's cybercrime unit began proceedings suspecting attempts to transmit data from the Starlink network and other critical entities.

