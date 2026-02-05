Chinese Nationals Investigated for Alleged Satellite Espionage in France
Two Chinese nationals are under formal investigation in France, suspected of intercepting satellite communications using an Airbnb property in Gironde. This case adds to ongoing tensions over alleged Chinese espionage in Europe, with both sides accusing each other of cyber operations. China denies these allegations.
In a new twist to escalating espionage concerns in Europe, two Chinese nationals are now under formal investigation in France. The Paris public prosecutor's office revealed on Thursday that the suspects allegedly tried to intercept satellite communications from an Airbnb in Gironde, triggering a police alert following an internet outage in the locale.
After locals reported the installation of a suspicious two-metre satellite dish, police arrested and presented the suspects before an investigating judge. Two have been put in pre-trial detention, while two others are under judicial supervision. Seized from the property were a computer system and satellite dishes believed to capture sensitive data.
This case joins a series of incidents escalating tensions between Beijing and Western countries over spying allegations. While Chinese authorities deny espionage accusations, they reciprocally claim Western nations engage in hacking activities. France's cybercrime unit began proceedings suspecting attempts to transmit data from the Starlink network and other critical entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- China
- France
- satellite
- investigation
- Airbnb
- cybercrime
- Western
- tensions
ALSO READ
Puerto Rico Voting Machine Investigation: Allegations, Controversies, and Insights
Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein
Justice on Fast Track: SIT Concludes Murder Investigation in Three Days
Coupang's Data Breach: New Revelations and Ongoing Investigation
Delhi Court Acquits Eight Amidst Investigation Misconduct