Left Menu

Haryana's New Reforms: Uplifting Prisons through Incentives and Modernization

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced financial incentives and career measures for jail personnel to enhance working conditions. The reforms include allowance increments, service promotions, and initiatives for prison reforms such as digitization and skill development, aiming for rehabilitation and modernization of the state's prison system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:48 IST
Haryana's New Reforms: Uplifting Prisons through Incentives and Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled a set of financial incentives and career advancement measures aimed at improving conditions for prison staff throughout the state.

Speaking at the Jail Training Academy in Karnal, Saini declared new allowances for jail warders and head warders, aligning them with police constable benefits. Effective from the forthcoming financial year, ration allowances will rise significantly, along with increases in conveyance and uniform allowances.

Additionally, promotions and service extensions are part of the reform. In an effort to modernize, prisons will see digitized record-keeping and e-jail systems, alongside inmate rehabilitation programs. A new high-security facility in Rohtak is nearing completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026