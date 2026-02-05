Haryana's New Reforms: Uplifting Prisons through Incentives and Modernization

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled a set of financial incentives and career advancement measures aimed at improving conditions for prison staff throughout the state.

Speaking at the Jail Training Academy in Karnal, Saini declared new allowances for jail warders and head warders, aligning them with police constable benefits. Effective from the forthcoming financial year, ration allowances will rise significantly, along with increases in conveyance and uniform allowances.

Additionally, promotions and service extensions are part of the reform. In an effort to modernize, prisons will see digitized record-keeping and e-jail systems, alongside inmate rehabilitation programs. A new high-security facility in Rohtak is nearing completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)