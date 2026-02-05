Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills resulted in 18 fatalities, with several others feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway, and an inquiry has been initiated to establish accountability. Authorities have announced compensation for the victims’ families.

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed the lives of at least 18 laborers, with several others feared trapped, officials reported on Thursday morning.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families, offering Rs 2 lakh for each deceased person's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns over illegal mining practices in Meghalaya, where the National Green Tribunal has banned such activities since 2014. The state government's investigation aims to hold those responsible accountable, highlighting the urgency for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

