Scandal Unveiled: Israeli Security Chief's Brother Indicted in Gaza Smuggling Ring

An Israeli court indicted Bezalel Zini, brother of Israel's security chief, for smuggling goods worth tens of thousands of dollars into Gaza amid conflict, when aid was scarce and Palestinians faced hunger.

The scandal involves over a dozen individuals, many of whom are Israeli reserve soldiers accused of profiting from the Israel-Hamas conflict. While charges against Bezalel Zini include aiding the enemy and fraud, notable is the absence of implications against Shin Bet chief David Zini.

According to the indictment, Hamas reaped substantial profits from cigarette smuggling during the war. Bezalel Zini's defense lawyer has denied the smuggling allegations, despite claims linking his actions to aiding enemy forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)