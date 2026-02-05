Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has refuted allegations of Russia's involvement in cyberattacks on Winter Olympic venues in Italy. She criticized the claims as unfounded, according to reports from the RIA state news agency.

These statements came in response to Italian foreign minister's disclosure of successfully thwarted cyberattacks, reportedly traced back to Russia. The attacks aimed at compromising Italy's Foreign Ministry infrastructure and websites associated with the Winter Olympics.

The scenario underscores the ongoing tensions and security concerns surrounding international sports events, with cybersecurity challenges looming large.

