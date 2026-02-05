Left Menu

Winter Olympics Cyberattacks: Allegations and Denials

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed accusations linking Russia to cyberattacks on Italian Winter Olympic sites, labeling them as baseless. Italy's foreign minister stated that Rome successfully prevented attacks allegedly originating from Russia, targeting Italy's Foreign Ministry and Olympics-related websites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:16 IST
Winter Olympics Cyberattacks: Allegations and Denials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has refuted allegations of Russia's involvement in cyberattacks on Winter Olympic venues in Italy. She criticized the claims as unfounded, according to reports from the RIA state news agency.

These statements came in response to Italian foreign minister's disclosure of successfully thwarted cyberattacks, reportedly traced back to Russia. The attacks aimed at compromising Italy's Foreign Ministry infrastructure and websites associated with the Winter Olympics.

The scenario underscores the ongoing tensions and security concerns surrounding international sports events, with cybersecurity challenges looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026