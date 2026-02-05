Teen Tragedy: Shocking Case Sparks Urgent Hunt
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her 19-year-old neighbor in Sector 10. The incident surfaced when she reported pain, leading to the discovery of her pregnancy. An FIR was filed, but the accused has fled. Police are actively seeking his arrest.
In a distressing incident in Sector 10, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old neighbor, resulting in pregnancy, police reported Thursday.
The case came to light earlier this week when the young victim experienced severe pain and was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed her pregnancy. Law enforcement officials were immediately notified.
Authorities have charged the accused under the POCSO Act, but he has reportedly fled. A senior officer stated that efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him.
