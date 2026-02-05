Left Menu

Serial Slasher Devendra Ahirwar Arrested After Intense Manhunt

Devendra Ahirwar, a notorious offender known as the 'serial slasher,' was arrested in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after a comprehensive investigation involving the review of over 900 CCTV footages. Ahirwar, who carried a Rs 30,000 bounty, injured multiple women before being apprehended by police following intense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:25 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Bhopal police arrested Devendra Ahirwar, notorious for a series of knife attacks that left several women injured. Known as the 'serial slasher,' Ahirwar had a Rs 30,000 reward on his head.

The arrest followed an exhaustive investigation involving the analysis of over 900 CCTV footages, verification of 600 known criminals, and questioning of nearly 100 suspects, according to Additional Commissioner of Police Avdhesh Goswami.

Ahirwar, who was finally apprehended in the Chhola Mandir area, had previously stolen a motorcycle to facilitate his crimes. He has been remanded in three-day police custody to face the charges of multiple attacks across different districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

