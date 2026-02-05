Rajasthan Moves to Safeguard Khejri: A Legislative Push Amid Protests

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has announced plans to introduce new legislation aimed at protecting the revered Khejri tree. The Chief Minister informed the State Assembly that a bill will be presented once procedural formalities are completed.

His announcement comes amid continued protest action in Bikaner, where environmental activists and members of the saint community have been demanding a comprehensive Tree Protection Bill. A government delegation visited protesters to negotiate terms, ensuring a ban in Bikaner and Jodhpur until the legislation is enacted.

While the proposal has alleviated some concerns, especially among fasting saints, a segment of the activists remains unappeased, calling for the felling ban to be extended statewide. Their demands emphasize the significance of Khejri preservation over political divides.

