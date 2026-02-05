Left Menu

Rajasthan Moves to Safeguard Khejri: A Legislative Push Amid Protests

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the introduction of a law to protect Khejri trees. This decision follows protests demanding a statewide ban on Khejri felling. While a ban is promised in Bikaner and Jodhpur, dissatisfaction persists over geographical restrictions, prompting ongoing protests for broader protection.

Updated: 05-02-2026 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has announced plans to introduce new legislation aimed at protecting the revered Khejri tree. The Chief Minister informed the State Assembly that a bill will be presented once procedural formalities are completed.

His announcement comes amid continued protest action in Bikaner, where environmental activists and members of the saint community have been demanding a comprehensive Tree Protection Bill. A government delegation visited protesters to negotiate terms, ensuring a ban in Bikaner and Jodhpur until the legislation is enacted.

While the proposal has alleviated some concerns, especially among fasting saints, a segment of the activists remains unappeased, calling for the felling ban to be extended statewide. Their demands emphasize the significance of Khejri preservation over political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

