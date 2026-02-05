Tragedy on NH 39: Couple's Death Sparks Outrage and Highway Blockade

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple when their motorcycle collided with a coal-laden truck in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The fatal incident near Barokhar village on NH 39 spurred a protest, with villagers blocking the highway demanding justice.

The victims, Baliram Saket and his wife Sunita Saket, perished on the spot as they returned home from Kasar. According to Bargawan police SHO Sameer Warsi, the truck involved has been seized, while efforts to apprehend the absconding driver continue.

The incident caused distress as the family was preparing for their son's wedding. Villagers halted traffic, voicing concerns over reckless driving and inadequate safety measures. The protest subsided after officials promised rectification and stringent action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)