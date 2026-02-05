Left Menu

Rabri Devi Alleges Cover-Up in NEET Aspirant Death Case

Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, accuses the Bihar Police of masking facts regarding a NEET aspirant's death in Patna. She expresses distrust in the government's actions and criticizes the decision for a CBI probe. Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar challenges her claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:27 IST
Rabri Devi Alleges Cover-Up in NEET Aspirant Death Case
Rabri Devi
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MLC Rabri Devi has accused the Bihar Police of concealing facts related to the death of a NEET aspirant last month. The former Chief Minister voiced her concerns during a demonstration organized by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council amid the ongoing Budget session.

The aspirant, who hailed from Jehanabad, was discovered unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar and later died in a private hospital on January 11, after days in a coma. Her family suspects sexual assault and accuses authorities of a cover-up. The Bihar government has since called for a CBI investigation as the case is currently under the scrutiny of a special investigation team (SIT).

Rabri Devi criticized the government's silence on the matter and suggested that those involved might be linked to state officials. JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar countered her claims, implying they were intended for media attention. The ongoing debate accompanies wider criticism of the Bihar budget, which Rabri Devi has labeled as deceptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freedom's Call: Protests Outside Helicoide Prison

Freedom's Call: Protests Outside Helicoide Prison

 Venezuela
2
Thailand's Three-Way Political Battle: A Nation on the Brink

Thailand's Three-Way Political Battle: A Nation on the Brink

 Global
3
Intelligence Debate: Gabbard vs. Lawmakers Over Whistleblower Complaint

Intelligence Debate: Gabbard vs. Lawmakers Over Whistleblower Complaint

 Global
4
Sanae Takaichi's Election Gamble: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Seeks Power Consolidation

Sanae Takaichi's Election Gamble: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Seeks ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026