Rabri Devi Alleges Cover-Up in NEET Aspirant Death Case

RJD MLC Rabri Devi has accused the Bihar Police of concealing facts related to the death of a NEET aspirant last month. The former Chief Minister voiced her concerns during a demonstration organized by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council amid the ongoing Budget session.

The aspirant, who hailed from Jehanabad, was discovered unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar and later died in a private hospital on January 11, after days in a coma. Her family suspects sexual assault and accuses authorities of a cover-up. The Bihar government has since called for a CBI investigation as the case is currently under the scrutiny of a special investigation team (SIT).

Rabri Devi criticized the government's silence on the matter and suggested that those involved might be linked to state officials. JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar countered her claims, implying they were intended for media attention. The ongoing debate accompanies wider criticism of the Bihar budget, which Rabri Devi has labeled as deceptive.

