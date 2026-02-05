Telangana CEO Calls for Enhanced Booth-Level Coordination

Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, has strongly advised political parties to designate Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at each polling station. This request comes in anticipation of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During a meeting with representatives from recognized political parties, Reddy emphasized the crucial role of BLAs in strengthening booth-level coordination. He advocated for BLAs to be sourced locally, ensuring they collaborate effectively with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for precision and transparency.

The CEO's office released information stating that the Special Intensive Revision is currently being conducted in 12 states. Telangana's schedule for this exercise is slated for announcement between April and May of 2026, highlighting the need for timely preparation.

