Telangana CEO Calls for Enhanced Booth-Level Coordination

Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy has urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station in preparation for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He highlighted the importance of local BLAs working closely with Booth Level Officers to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:36 IST
  • India

Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, has strongly advised political parties to designate Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at each polling station. This request comes in anticipation of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During a meeting with representatives from recognized political parties, Reddy emphasized the crucial role of BLAs in strengthening booth-level coordination. He advocated for BLAs to be sourced locally, ensuring they collaborate effectively with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for precision and transparency.

The CEO's office released information stating that the Special Intensive Revision is currently being conducted in 12 states. Telangana's schedule for this exercise is slated for announcement between April and May of 2026, highlighting the need for timely preparation.

