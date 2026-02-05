Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law and Its Potential Impact

In a significant political move, Venezuela's legislature is now considering an amnesty law set to grant clemency to individuals jailed for participating in political protests. This legislation could also return assets to detainees and lift international restrictions, allowing their return to Venezuela.

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who succeeded Nicolas Maduro after his ousting by the U.S., announced the proposal, which is under heated debate in the National Assembly. The law, if enacted, would not cover individuals convicted of serious offenses like human rights violations or corruption.

Key figures expect to advance discussions this Thursday, with the proposed amnesty having to pass two legislative debates to come into force. If enacted, it would pardon various offenses tied to political protests, impacting protests from 2007 to 2024.

