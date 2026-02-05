After Four Decades, Justice Finally Arrives for Dhani Ram

The kin of Dhani Ram, who faced an arduous four-decade wait to clear his name in a murder case, find relief in his recent acquittal by the Allahabad High Court. Now nearly a century old, Dhani Ram's family endured immense social stigma due to the allegations that overshadowed their lives.

The incident in question dates back to 1982, involving a dispute that led to murder accusations against Dhani Ram, Satti Din, and a third individual, Maiku, who absconded. While Satti Din was sentenced to life imprisonment and later passed away, Dhani Ram was released on bail the same year. With the recent legal ruling, the high court acknowledged the decades of hardship faced by Ram and his family.

In its decision, the division bench emphasized the importance of human circumstances in justice, asserting that the severe social consequences and prolonged legal entanglement could not be brushed aside. The court underscored that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Ram beyond a reasonable doubt, warranting his acquittal on merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)