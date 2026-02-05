Left Menu

Senior Citizen Duped in Elaborate Cyber Fraud Scheme

Two individuals have been arrested in Mumbai for their involvement in a cyber fraud that led to a retired medical officer being swindled out of Rs 4.62 crore. The scam involved threats of CBI action over a fictitious money laundering case, prompting the victim to transfer her savings to the fraudsters.

Updated: 05-02-2026 23:53 IST
Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with a significant cyber fraud case in Mumbai, involving a 74-year-old retired medical officer. The victim, formerly with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, was conned out of Rs 4.62 crore after being threatened with false charges of money laundering by fraudsters impersonating officials, a police source revealed on Thursday.

Police investigations identified Narendra Sinha and Gunjan Devkumar Dineshchandra as key figures in facilitating the fraud. They allegedly provided bank accounts used by criminals to temporarily store the stolen funds. The victim was coerced into believing her Aadhaar card was misused for illegal transactions, leading her to prematurely withdraw and transfer her savings.

After the deception was uncovered, the woman filed a police complaint, resulting in an investigation by the Western Region Cyber Cell. This inquiry revealed Sinha and Dineshchandra's role in aiding the transfer and withdrawal of the funds, which were then passed to the perpetrators for a fee. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover additional participants in the scam.

