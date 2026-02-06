Rising Tensions: AIKS Visits Victims of Communal Violence

A delegation from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has raised alarm over rising violence against religious minorities in India after visiting victims of a recent hate crime in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

The delegation, led by General Secretary Vijoo Krishnan, condemned the attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers accused of facing religious profiling and violence by extremist groups. A serious incident saw 18-year-old Tabish Ahmad Gani injured while selling shawls, prompting AIKS to call on President Droupadi Murmu for intervention.

The issue gained political attention as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged his Uttarakhand counterpart for strict action. The incident reflects growing unrest affecting national unity, with AIKS urging vigilance against divisive forces and appealing for effective legal measures to curb hate crimes.

